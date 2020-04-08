Costco gives priority access to healthcare workers, first responders during pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Costco on Wednesday announced it will begin giving healthcare workers and first responders priority access to its stores during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on its website, Costco said healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters, EMTs, and other first responders will be moved to the front of the line to get inside a Costco warehouse.

All you have to is present a valid membership card in addition to an employee badge/ID to gain access.

This is the latest in a series of changes Costco has put into effect during the coronavirus crisis.

Most recently, Costco announced it would be limiting capacity in its stores by allowing two people per membership card in an effort to comply with social distancing guidelines.

Costco also offers a special senior shopping hour and announced new operating hours in response to the pandemic.

Costco is the latest retail chain offering perks to healthcare workers and first responders working to keep people safe during the pandemic.

Last week, Save Mart Companies, which owns and operates Lucky, FoodMax, and Save Mart stores, announced it was offering special hours for first responders at all stores in California and Nevada.

Krispy Kreme is offering free doughnuts and Starbucks is offering free coffee, while select McDonald’s restaurants are giving away free McMuffins and coffee to first responders and healthcare workers.

