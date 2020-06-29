Costco stops selling half-sheet cakes to deter large gatherings during pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN Newssource) – The coronavirus pandemic is causing a lot of turmoil in the retail industry and the latest to be affected is Costco’s famous sheet cakes.
The big box membership club has eliminated the iconic half-sheet cakes that have been the centerpiece of graduation and birthday parties.
Costco quietly stopped selling the $20 half-sheet cakes across its US stores over the past month.
Instead, the Costco bakery is pointing customers toward its 10-inch round cakes as a substitute.
The decision also coincides with a recommendation from health experts to avoid large gatherings in light of COVID-19.
A half-sheet cake feeds around 50 people, according to Costco, while the 10-inch round cakes feed around a dozen.
