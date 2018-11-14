Could cash at Bay Area bridge tolls be a thing of the past?
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - On Wednesday the Bay Area Toll Authority will debate replacing cash tolls at bridges with an all-electronic system.
They're also considering completely removing the toll plazas entirely in order to relieve congestion during busy commute hours.
Right now there are two options being considered.
The first would leave physical toll plazas there but drivers would be allowed to pass through without stopping, just like at the Golden Gate Bridge.
The second option would remove the toll plazas entirely.
There are 7 bridges that would be affected.
A report submitted to the Toll Authority estimates that the above options could reduce delays from anywhere between 3 and 7 minutes.
What do you think of the options?
