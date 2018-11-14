National

Could cash at Bay Area bridge tolls be a thing of the past?

By:

Posted: Nov 14, 2018 07:39 AM PST

Updated: Nov 14, 2018 07:39 AM PST

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - On Wednesday the Bay Area Toll Authority will debate replacing cash tolls at bridges with an all-electronic system. 

They're also considering completely removing the toll plazas entirely in order to relieve congestion during busy commute hours. 

Right now there are two options being considered. 

The first would leave physical toll plazas there but drivers would be allowed to pass through without stopping, just like at the Golden Gate Bridge. 

The second option would remove the toll plazas entirely.

There are 7 bridges that would be affected. 

A report submitted to the Toll Authority estimates that the above options could reduce delays from anywhere between 3 and 7 minutes. 

What do you think of the options? 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App