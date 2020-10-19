Counter-protesters burn Trump effigy at ‘Straight Pride’ rally in Boston

National

by: Faine Greenwood via Storyful

Posted: / Updated:

Two people were arrested by police at a counter-protest against a pro-Trump protest organized by Super Happy Fun America in Boston, Massachusetts, on October 18, local news reported.

The group Super Happy Fun America (SHFA) is most well-known for organizing a straight pride parade in Boston in 2019 as a counter to LGBTQ pride celebrations.

The SHFA said the event, dubbed “Peaceful Protest Against Democrat Violence”, was in protest against Black Lives Matter and Antifa, which they described as the “extremist wing of the Democrat Party,” and the “systematic destruction of our country.”

An anti-fascist counter-protest was organized by local groups.

Videos filmed by Faine Greenwood show protesters burning a Trump effigy and being sprayed by police and detained in Boston’s Copley Square on Sunday.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News