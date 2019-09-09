Couple arrested after spending over $120,000 that bank accidentally put in account

MONTOURSVILLE, Penn. (KRON) – A Pennsylvania couple is facing theft charges after allegedly spending money that was accidentally deposited into their bank account.

WITN reports that Robert and Tiffany Williams had $120,000 deposited into their account at BB&T on May 31 through a mistake by a teller.

But instead of contacting the bank about the deposit, the couple reportedly spent most of the money in just a little over two weeks.

State police told WITN the couple purchased a new SUV, two four-wheelers, a camper, and a car trailer.

They also reportedly used the money to pay bills, make car repairs, and cash purchases.

The couple also allegedly gave $15,000 to friends who needed money.

Once the bank realized it had made a mistake, it transferred the $120,000 to the correct account.

By that time, the bank contacted Tiffany Williams on June 20 to tell her she and her husband had to pay back the $107,000 in overdraft fees they incurred.

The bank called again June 21.

Tiffany said she and her husband would work out a payment plan.

WITN reports that court papers show after those two initial phone calls from the bank, the couple had no contact with bank representatives, despite several attempts by the bank to reach them.

The couple is now facing felony theft charges.

The couple was released on $25,000 bail.

