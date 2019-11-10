Couple facing murder charges for roommate’s death

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Days after she was first reported missing in Atlanta, Georgia, investigators found the body of a missing college student — led there by one of her suspected killers.

Two people are facing charges for the death of 21-year-old Alexis Crawford.

Police suspect her roommate — and her roommate’s boyfriend — of killing her.

Authorities recovered her body from a park outside of the city, less than two weeks after the Clark Atlanta University student went missing.

“Our investigators were led to the location by one of the suspects,” Chief Erika Shields said.

Now — both suspects are in police custody.

At the center of the investigation, a police report Crawford filed on Oct. 27 — just a few days before she disappeared.

“Alexis described unwanted kissing from Barron Brantley. Barron, who is the boyfriend of Jordan Jones. Jordan Jones, who is Alexis’s roommate and friend,” Shields said.

According to the report, Crawford received a rape kit exam and told detectives that Brantley made unwanted sexual advances.

Including following her around the apartment she shared with his girlfriend, Jordan Jones.

Four days later, Crawford’s family reported her missing.

Her sister told police that Crawford stopped replying to texts on the night of Oct. 30.

But crawford’s roommate reported seeing her inside their apartment around midnight on Nov. 1st, telling police Crawford was gone the next morning when she got up to go to class.

Now — investigators are questioning both suspects, trying to piece together a timeline leading up to crawford’s disappearance and death.