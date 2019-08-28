Couple fights off mama bear, cubs that broke into home

DENVER (KDVR/CNN) – A Colorado couple has quite the story of survival after a mother bear and her two cubs broke into their home.

A woman grabbed a baseball bat to fight off the large bear attacking her husband.

Until seeing the surveillance video, Jon Johnson and Georgeann Fields had no idea how big the bears were that entered their home.

At the bottom of your screen, watch as the mother bear skillfully slides open a screen door, coming in right behind her are her two cubs.

Johnson and Field were downstairs and heard noises – they knew something was wrong.

Seconds later, Johnson was face to face with mama bear.

“She swatted me in the nose.. when she swatted me, then I turned around and I punched her in the nose. She took some swipes here, swipe on my chest,” said Johnson.

As Johnson was fighting for his life, Field grabbed a baseball bat and started swinging, hitting mama bear at least three times.

“And all I remember honestly seeing was this big brown blob in front of me and I whacked that bear as hard as I could. Both hands. You would’ve thought I was a Louisville slugger,” said Field.

Meantime, Johnson was bleeding profusely.

His nose was nearly ripped off and he had deep scratches on his forearm and stomach.

At one point, the bear ran into a wall, leaving behind a head print.

Until now, the couple had thought that only two bears had made their way in.

Now they know there was a third.

Their brush with death much closer than they thought.

The couple says a bird feeder on their porch may have attracted the bear.

Wildlife officials tracked down the mama bear, which was euthanized.

