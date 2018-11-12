National

Couple's engagement shoot photobombed by Dave Chappelle

YELLOW SPRINGS, OH (WCMH) - Taking engagement pictures is one of the happiest moments for a newly engaged couple, but for one couple the moment was definitely made better with an appearance from Dave Chappelle.

Jaycee Marie Photography was taking engagement photos of Emily and Tommy Saturday, Nov. 10, at a brewery in Yellow Springs, Ohio when a man photobombed them.

Except, this man was just anybody, it was Dave Chappelle.

Jaycee wrote on Facebook about the encounter, “So, I was shooting this engagement session at a brewery tonight and this dude photobombed us... idk, you may have heard of him. Dave something?? LOL NO FOR REAL GUYS! THE Dave Chappelle photobombed our shoot.”

