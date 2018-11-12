Couple's engagement shoot photobombed by Dave Chappelle
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH (WCMH) - Taking engagement pictures is one of the happiest moments for a newly engaged couple, but for one couple the moment was definitely made better with an appearance from Dave Chappelle.
Jaycee Marie Photography was taking engagement photos of Emily and Tommy Saturday, Nov. 10, at a brewery in Yellow Springs, Ohio when a man photobombed them.
Except, this man was just anybody, it was Dave Chappelle.
Jaycee wrote on Facebook about the encounter, “So, I was shooting this engagement session at a brewery tonight and this dude photobombed us... idk, you may have heard of him. Dave something?? LOL NO FOR REAL GUYS! THE Dave Chappelle photobombed our shoot.”
- SMOKE FROM CAMP FIRE POURS INTO BAY AREA
- CAMP FIRE IN BUTTE COUNTY EXPLODES IN SIZE
- INTERACTIVE MAP: WHERE IS THE CAMP FIRE BURNING
- NAPA NATIVE, NIECE OF 'SISTER, SISTER' ACTRESS DIES IN SHOOTING
- WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE GUNMAN IN THOUSAND OAKS MASSACRE
Bay Area News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Former aide: Hillary Clinton will run for president in 2020
- PHOTOS: Airborne deer smashes through woman's windshield, into backseat
- Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl serves BBQ to California firefighters
- US hardens border at Tijuana to prepare for migrant caravan
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-