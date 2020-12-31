COVID-19 outbreak infects 145 Costco employees

YAKIMA, Wash. (KRON) — Health officials are investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at a Costco in Washington that infected 145 employees.

The Yakima Health District says all 145 people who tested positive are currently quarantining.

Officials believe the outbreak was caused by some sort of super-spreader event based on the timeline in which the employees were infected.

Costco will continue to provide on-going site-wide testing for their employees while continuing to monitor their outbreak.

The Yakima Health District has not recommended that any businesses close due to COVID-19 infection among its staff.

“At this point in time, all positive cases have been identified and sent home. Weekly sitewide testing will ensure that any new cases that occur, will be promptly identified, and those staff members will also be directed to isolate and quarantine. This, in addition to ensuring that Costco, and its shoppers, continue to follow the proper COVID-19 safety precautions, will mitigate the risk for potential COVID-19 infection,” Dr. Larry Jecha, Interim Health Officer, said.

No other details are being provided at this time.