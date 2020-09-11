COVID-19 takes Sept. 11 tributes online

FILE – In this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo, smoke rises from the burning twin towers of the World Trade Center after hijacked planes crashed into the towers, in New York City. The coronavirus pandemic has reshaped how the U.S. is observing the anniversary of 9/11. The terror attacks’ 19th anniversary will be marked Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner nearby in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(KRON) — The 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks comes during a year of change in how we commemorate its victims.

We’re nine months into a year that changed the world drastically, now honoring a day that also changed the country nearly two decades ago.

While ceremonies are being moved outdoors for safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, and then back indoors for safety from some of the worst air quality in the world, tributes are moving online.

Here’s what U.S. leaders and local leaders around the Bay Area are sharing to social media honoring the memory of 9/11:

President Donald Trump on Friday proclaimed Sept. 11, 2020 as Patriot Day. Congress had already designated it as Patriot Day through a joint resolution approved on Dec. 18, 2001.

The President’s proclamation calls on U.S. residents to “participate in community service in honor of the innocent people we lost that day and to observe a moment of silence beginning at 8:46 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time to honor those victims who perished as a result of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.” Read the full proclamation here.

In 2001, our Nation, united under God, made an unbreakable promise never to forget the nearly 3,000 innocent Americans who were senselessly killed on September 11th. On this sacred day — Patriot Day — we solemnly honor that commitment. https://t.co/LzAFPe72YX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2020

WATCH: The U.S. Department of State shared this informational video with eye-opening archived footage of the attacks:

Nineteen years since 9/11, the United States honors the lives lost that day. We will never forget. https://t.co/jQ8kOMv9zi pic.twitter.com/05JXleIinr — Department of State (@StateDept) September 11, 2020

Bay Area tributes:

The San Francisco Fire Department is moving its ceremony indoors due to poor air quality and streaming it live on Facebook:

California Highway Patrol

Today we pause to remember the innocent victims who lost their lives and to honor the heroes of 9/11. We will never forget their sacrifice. #WeRemember #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/f1YuMJV4GO — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) September 11, 2020

Santa Rose Fire Department

Never Forget.

Pictures this morning from Fire Station 1 and our Fire Training Center where a piece of the World Trade Center sits on display in memory and respect for those that lost their lives on September 11th, 2001 pic.twitter.com/9WUpvEfOwD — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) September 11, 2020

Mountain View Police Department

19 years ago.



Not a day goes by that we don't think about all of those impacted by this day.



Let us honor the memory of those whose lives were lost on September 11, 2001, and let us be there for the ones whose lives were changed forever. pic.twitter.com/Ss7cQ3EKtb — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) September 11, 2020

City of Martinez

On behalf of the @cityofmartinez Mayor & City Council, while we would have liked to have honored all those that tragically lost their lives on 9/11 in person, as we do each year, we decided to put a video together for the flag raising. https://t.co/YMsK345Fej pic.twitter.com/l4iRlSLu4e — City of Martinez, CA (@cityofmartinez) September 11, 2020

This list will be updated as local leaders post tributes.

