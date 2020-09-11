COVID-19 takes Sept. 11 tributes online

FILE – In this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo, smoke rises from the burning twin towers of the World Trade Center after hijacked planes crashed into the towers, in New York City. The coronavirus pandemic has reshaped how the U.S. is observing the anniversary of 9/11. The terror attacks’ 19th anniversary will be marked Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner nearby in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(KRON) — The 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks comes during a year of change in how we commemorate its victims.

We’re nine months into a year that changed the world drastically, now honoring a day that also changed the country nearly two decades ago.

While ceremonies are being moved outdoors for safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, and then back indoors for safety from some of the worst air quality in the world, tributes are moving online.

Here’s what U.S. leaders and local leaders around the Bay Area are sharing to social media honoring the memory of 9/11:

President Donald Trump on Friday proclaimed Sept. 11, 2020 as Patriot Day. Congress had already designated it as Patriot Day through a joint resolution approved on Dec. 18, 2001.

The President’s proclamation calls on U.S. residents to “participate in community service in honor of the innocent people we lost that day and to observe a moment of silence beginning at 8:46 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time to honor those victims who perished as a result of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.” Read the full proclamation here.

WATCH: The U.S. Department of State shared this informational video with eye-opening archived footage of the attacks:

Bay Area tributes:

The San Francisco Fire Department is moving its ceremony indoors due to poor air quality and streaming it live on Facebook:

California Highway Patrol

Santa Rose Fire Department

Mountain View Police Department

City of Martinez

This list will be updated as local leaders post tributes.

