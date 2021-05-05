COVID-19 vaccines available at CVS without appointment

CHICAGO, IL – MAY 05: A sign marks the location of a new CVS pharmacy May 5, 2004 in Chicago, Illinois. CVS posted nearly a 25 percent rise in first quarter profit from a year ago, driven by an increase in generic drug sales and lower losses from theft. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — CVS Health is accepting walk-ins for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine at its pharmacies nationwide, the company announced Wednesday.

Same-day scheduling is also available as soon as one hour in advance of the vaccination.

“We continue to orchestrate an all-out effort to vaccinate the nation against COVID-19,” said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. “Thanks to the dedication and effort of our colleagues, I am proud to say we helped achieve the President’s accelerated 100-day goal of 200 million vaccines and have administered over 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to date. Our customers continue to give us high satisfaction scores based on their interactions with colleagues and our customer-centric digital approach for scheduling appointments.”

CVS has over 8,000 stores that offer vaccinations and said it has already administered over 17 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone 16 years and older is able to get the vaccine.

People are not considered fully vaccinated and protected until two weeks after receiving the second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks after the one dose of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.