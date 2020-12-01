COVID vaccine for Americans ready by next summer: Operation Warp Speed

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Everyone in the United States who wants a coronavirus vaccine will be able to do so by next summer.

That’s according to Lt. Gen. Paul Ostrowski, who is in charge of supply, production and distribution for Operation Warp Speed, the government initiative that spearheads the development of the coronavirus vaccine.

During an interview on MSNBC, Gen. Ostrowski said he expected the U.S. to have the vaccine available by June 2021, but that more than 300 million vaccine doses would be available in the U.S. “well before then.”

On Monday, Moderna announced it would submit its vaccine candidate to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization after the company’s latest round of testing suggests the drug is 94% effective at preventing coronavirus and 100% effective at keeping serious cases of the virus controlled.

Pfizer announced earlier this month it would seek emergency approval for its own vaccine candidate.