Customers leave $800 tip for New Jersey waitress just in time for Christmas

NEW JERSEY (CNN) — The holiday spirit hit hard at one New Jersey diner after a waitress there got a tip worth more than $800.

“What a difference they made for me. They didn’t’ have any idea. They really took care of me this Christmas,” said waitress Joy Carter.

Carter started her busy Sunday morning shift at the Blue Swan Diner without any idea she would soon become something she says she’s only seen on the news.

A table of eight women left her an envelope with a tip inside worth more than $800.

“I saw what it was and a ran out the door able to catch one lady getting into the car and I said thank you so much, what a wonderful thing you did for me and my family,” she said.

For the last decade, Carter spent mornings at the Blue Swan all the while raising her daughter on her own, who is now 21.

“I already paid for Christmas dinner, I made my car payment and now there is a few things left I have to get I can buy. And I am off four days for the holidays,” Carter said. “I felt relief, relief and happy and Christmas, it just felt like Christmas.”

To those eight ladies who made it a point to spread the Christmas cheer, Carter says thank you from the bottom of her heart.

