CUTE ALERT! Otter visits Tennessee Dairy Queen, enjoys Blizzard & fried chicken
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - A friendly otter is now an unofficial mascot after paying a visit to a West Nashville Dairy Queen.
The otter is a young pup who Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency officials believe got used to humans very easily before walking into the Dairy Queen and curling up in a corner.
Employees fashioned him a makeshift pool and gave him a treat before TWRA officers arrived.
The curious pup, who employees named Blizzard, was a big hit with customers and staff.
The Game Warden took him to a nearby creek to be released but he didn't adjust to the change and will now live permanently at Reelfoot Lake State Park.
