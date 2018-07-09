CUTE ALERT! Otter visits Tennessee Dairy Queen, enjoys Blizzard & fried chicken

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. WKRN Photo

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - A friendly otter is now an unofficial mascot after paying a visit to a West Nashville Dairy Queen.

The otter is a young pup who Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency officials believe got used to humans very easily before walking into the Dairy Queen and curling up in a corner.

Employees fashioned him a makeshift pool and gave him a treat before TWRA officers arrived.

The curious pup, who employees named Blizzard, was a big hit with customers and staff.

The Game Warden took him to a nearby creek to be released but he didn't adjust to the change and will now live permanently at Reelfoot Lake State Park.

