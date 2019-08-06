CVS is launching an Amazon-like membership nationwide

CVS is targeting millennials with a membership program a lot like Amazon’s.
The pharmacy chain says it’s expanding its CarePass membership nationwide.
It lets customers get pharmacy products delivered for free, including prescription drugs.
The service costs $5 a month and includes discounts on CVS-branded items and monthly coupons.
CVS says the CarePass program is already a success in select areas.
The company says it found that CarePass appeals to a broad range of consumers, 20% of whom are millennials.
Latest News Headlines:
- Report: Chipotle bowls contain cancer-linked chemicals
- FBI reviewing Ohio shooter’s interest in violent ideology
- Warriors Klay Thompson is hopeful to be in playoff contention come next season
- Oakland Zoo says goodbye to ‘Leonard’ the lion, euthanized at 19
- Tenn. lawmaker Lamar Alexander pushes to simplify FAFSA