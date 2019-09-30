Live Now
KRONON: STREAMING LIVE, LOCAL NEWS NOW

CVS pulls Zantac off shelves over possible cancer link

National

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – CVS is pulling a heartburn drug off the shelves over cancer concerns.

The pharmacy chain has stopped selling Zantac and its own generic version of the medication.

The move comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said acid-reducing medicines like ranitidine contain low levels of an impurity that could cause cancer.

Despite CVS’ decision to stop selling the medicine, Zantac and its generic counterpart have not been recalled.

But CVS says customers who have already bought the products can return them for a refund.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News