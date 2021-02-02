COVID-19 vaccines coming to 100 CVS Pharmacy locations, including 3 in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – You may soon be able to get your COVID-19 vaccine at a CVS Pharmacy near you depending on your eligibility.

In a statement Tuesday, CVS Health announced it will begin to administer vaccines to eligible populations starting Thursday, Feb. 11 at participating pharmacies across California including the following:

Agoura Hills

Bakersfield

Carmel

Carlsbad

Chula Vista

Clovis

Eureka

Huntington Beach

Irvine

La Jolla

Los Angeles

Modesto

Monterey

Newport Beach

San Diego

San Francisco

Sonoma

Sunnyvale

Ventura

Yuba City

Appointments will become available for booking as early as Feb. 9 as stores receive shipments of the vaccine.

Vaccines at participating CVS Pharmacy locations in California will be available to individuals meeting state criteria, which will confirmed by the state in advance of the rollout.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service: (800) 746-7287.

Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

The availability of COVID-19 vaccines in California is part of an initial 11 state rollout and includes approximately 335 CVS Pharmacy locations across Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

Vaccines will eventually be available at CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country subject to product availability, with the capacity to administer 20 – 25 million shots per month.