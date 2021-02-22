Dad recreates annual daddy-daughter dance in garage

A South Carolina dad didn’t let the pandemic ruin one of his favorite family traditions, the daddy-daughter dance, and instead recreated the event from the safety of his garage on February 13.

Dr. Adam Scher has taken his two young daughters to the annual dance every year since 2018, and decided to take matters into his own hands when it seemed likely the event would be cancelled.

Scher transformed the family’s garage with decorations (complete with a photo booth, food table, and disco light) to replicate the beloved dance setting.

According to Scher’s wife Taryn, he also gave his daughters wrist corsages before “heading off into the garage for a memorable evening of dancing, laughing, amazing memories, and a lot of sugar.”

