Daddy Yankee lists Puerto Rico home on Airbnb for $85 a night

LUQUILLO, Puerto Rico (KRON) — Daddy Yankee, aka “The Big Boss” has turned into The Big Airbnb Host after listing his Puerto Rico home on Airbnb for $85 a night.

For the first time ever, guests can stay at the King of Reggaetón’s private home in Luquillo, Puerto Rico while he’s away.

The peaceful mountain hideaway offers a chance to experience Puerto Rican culture and reconnect with nature with nearby beaches and rainforests, including El Yunque.

Daddy Yankee, whose real name is Ramón Ayala, is one of the most recognized Latin music icons of all time and a pioneer of the Reggaetón movement.

Since the late 1990s, Daddy Yankee has collected countless awards, number one hits and chart-topping music videos.

The “Gasolina” artist wanted to invite guests to stay in his personal home while he’s on the road to show fans what inspired all of his success.

“A love for music and for Puerto Rico runs in my blood,” Daddy Yankee said. “By hosting these stays, I want to share la cultura de mi gente, our pride and our flavor – and demonstrate how easy it can be to invite others into your world, with el calor that completes it.”

Photo: Airbnb

The home will open up for three individual one-night stays for up to two guests on Dec. 13, Dec. 15 and Dec. 17 for only $85 a night — commemorating his 85 chart-topping singles.

He will virtually greet guests upon arrival, and during their stay, guests will experience all the things he loves about his home in Luquillo, including:

Vibrant and contemporary decor by local designer Fernando Rodriguez, that’s inspired by Puerto Rican culture and some of the musician’s biggest hits like “Gasolina,” “Con Calma,” and “Dura.”

Access to Daddy Yankee’s private memorabilia, including his vast awards collection, and more.

Swimming in the outdoor pool (don’t worry, it’s warm all year round in Luquillo!) or playing dominos in the pool house.

Play a competitive round of pool while watching your favorite music videos in the activities room, or head over to the retreat’s private volleyball court for a quick match.

The opportunity to explore Luquillo’s famous beaches (perfect for the ultimate jangueo), and the beloved El Yunque National Forest.

A “locals only” guide with Daddy Yankee’s recommended local restaurants and bars, and other spots to visit nearby.

A specially-curated playlist of Daddy Yankee’s all-time favorite songs so you can listen (and dance to) during your stay.

Guests are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours prior to check-in.

Airbnb said it will make a one-time donation to PRoTechos, while rebuilds roofs and provides carpentry training to underserved Puerto Rican communities that are still undergoing infrastructure work as a result of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma, Maria and other disasters that hit the island.

Fans can request to book the stay beginning Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. PST by tapping here.