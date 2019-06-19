Dairy Queen to celebrate summer with free ice cream

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Friday, June 21 marks the first official day of summer, and the longest day of the year just became one of the sweetest.

Dairy Queen has announced that they will be giving out free ice cream cones on Friday at participating locations.

To get your free cone, download the Dairy Queen mobile app and find the single-use mobile coupon.

To download the app, click here.

If you need to look for Dairy Queen locations, click here.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES