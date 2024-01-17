(NEXSTAR) – Dana Carvey returned to co-host the latest episode of his “Fly on the Wall” podcast with David Spade more than two months after taking a hiatus in the wake of his son Dex’s passing.

“If you’re listening to our podcast right now, you probably know about my family’s loss,” Carvey told listeners at the top of the show. “And I just want to say that the amount of outpouring — online and emailing and people I still haven’t been able to call back — is incredible.”

Carvey’s son Dex, 32, died of an accidental drug overdose in mid-November, Carvey and his wife Paula had previously announced. A few days later, Carvey confirmed he would be taking a break from acting and social media in the wake of the family’s tragedy.

“[We are] trying to figure out what life looks like now that we are a family of three,” he wrote in a post shared to X (formerly Twitter). “We will heal the best we can and carry on. Our darling Dex would have wanted it that way.”

Carvey also took a break from recording his “Fly on the Wall” podcast with fellow “SNL” alum David Spade. The show has since released pre-recorded episodes, featuring both Carvey and Spade interviewing different celebrity guests.

The newest “Fly on the Wall” episode purposely featured no guests, allowing the hosts to “catch up,” Spade noted.

Comedian Dana Carvey looks out over the crowd at the start of the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

Carvey, in the first few minutes of the show, said he decided to come back to the podcast after thinking it over during the holidays.

“It’s a long day when you’re not working and you get in your head, and I think it’s going to be a great break. And I think it’s really cool to laugh,” he said.

He also said he and his family have been hiking and attending church, among other activities, while on their “private journey” together.

“Doing this, and riffing with you, I think is going to be very healthy for me, as I recover,” he told Spade. “Because I’m kind of on the pain train, with about millions of other people on this planet. And you don’t know how long you’re going to be on it, or when it’ll stop, or when it’ll get better.”

Spade added that Chris Farley’s mother — who had previously appeared on their show — had even written a letter to give to Carvey in the wake of Dex’s passing.

“It’s very sweet,” Carvey said of all the support he’s been offered. Ultimately, however, he said there was little anyone could do to ease his pain.

The duo eventually segued into current events, including the recent controversy surrounding Jo Koy’s jokes at the Golden Globes and this past weekend’s freezing NFL games.

They ended by teasing their upcoming season of “Fly on the Wall” as well as a brand new spinoff podcast, “Superfly,” scheduled to debut in early February.

“We have a lot of good people coming up,” Spade said. “And we hope you tune in.”