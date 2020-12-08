Dancing WWII vet grooves to Christmas classic

A 98-year-old World War II veteran celebrated his birthday – and got into the holiday spirit – with a festive little boogie at his home in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Footage tweeted by Stars and Stripes Honor Flight on December 7 shows Chuch Franzke, known affectionately online as “Dancing Chuck,” grooving to Straight No Chaser’s version of the Christmas classic Up on the Housetop.

This isn’t the first time Franzke’s smooth moves have gained him attention online – he went viral last Christmas for a holiday dance to Run Rudolph Run, and again in April, when he danced during quarantine.

“HE IS BACK! With a new holiday dance to celebrate his 98th birthday, WWII Navy pilot and quarantine sensation ‘Dancing Chuck’ has returned,” Stars and Stripes Honor Flight tweeted alongside the wholesome clip.



