Rain inches closer to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The first significant rainstorm of the season moves into the Bay Area Tuesday.

After a cool morning in the 40’s and 50’s, rain will arrive mid-day, with some of the heaviest of rain into the late afternoon and early evening, making for a wet commute home.

Here’s a timeline of when the rain will arrive for the Bay Area:

2 p.m to 5 p.m.: Light showers start in North Bay

4 to 5 p.m.: Rest of Bay Area sees start of rain

6 to 8 p.m.: Heavy rain makes its way into the North Bay

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Heavy rain for rest of Bay Area

Showers will continue on and off through the evening and into tomorrow, making for a very busy travel day.

Highs Tuesday will rise into the mid-50’s, and in some cases 10 degrees cooler than yesterday’s temperatures.

Thanksgiving Day is looking to be dryer overall, with a few spotted showers.

Sunshine and dry conditions return for Black Friday but it will be cool – so bundle up if you’re planning on shopping.

Those headed to Tahoe for the holiday are advised to leave sooner rather than later as a Winter Storm Warning goes into effect Tuesday morning.

Rain and snow is expected throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday, making for dangerous traveling conditions.

