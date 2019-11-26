Rain inches closer to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The first significant rainstorm of the season moves into the Bay Area Tuesday.
After a cool morning in the 40’s and 50’s, rain will arrive mid-day, with some of the heaviest of rain into the late afternoon and early evening, making for a wet commute home.
Here’s a timeline of when the rain will arrive for the Bay Area:
- 2 p.m to 5 p.m.: Light showers start in North Bay
- 4 to 5 p.m.: Rest of Bay Area sees start of rain
- 6 to 8 p.m.: Heavy rain makes its way into the North Bay
- 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Heavy rain for rest of Bay Area
Showers will continue on and off through the evening and into tomorrow, making for a very busy travel day.
Highs Tuesday will rise into the mid-50’s, and in some cases 10 degrees cooler than yesterday’s temperatures.
Thanksgiving Day is looking to be dryer overall, with a few spotted showers.
Sunshine and dry conditions return for Black Friday but it will be cool – so bundle up if you’re planning on shopping.
Those headed to Tahoe for the holiday are advised to leave sooner rather than later as a Winter Storm Warning goes into effect Tuesday morning.
Rain and snow is expected throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday, making for dangerous traveling conditions.
