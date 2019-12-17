Dawn says you’re washing your dishes wrong

(CNN) – Dawn is dishing out a new way to wash your dirty dishes.

Procter & Gamble has introduced Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray.

It doesn’t require water to activate its cleansing suds.

The original Dawn, which has been around since 1972, was designed to combine with water.

The new spray reportedly works 5 times faster than traditional Dawn.

The catch is that it also costs about $2 more.

P&G believes consumers will say its worth every penny because it’s such a time-saver.

