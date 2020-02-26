Daylight Saving Time 2020: When to spring forward

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Get ready to lose an hour of sleep, but gain an extra hour of daylight!

Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

That’s when you’ll move your clocks forward by one hour to 3 a.m.

Authorities say its also a good day to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

The time change is not observed by Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends you go to bed an hour early Saturday and get the kids to bed early too, so implementing the routine Saturday night can help them adjust to a good night’s sleep before school on Monday.

Daylight Saving Time ends November 1, 2020, when we’ll move our clocks back an hour and lose an hour of daylight.

