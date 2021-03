SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Get ready to change your clocks!

Daylight Saving Time begins this Sunday, March 14.

Be sure to turn your clocks forward 1 hour.

Sunrise and sunset will be 1 hour later on Sunday, and there will be more light in the evening.

Daylight Saving Time ends on Nov. 7, although a group of senators is again pushing for a bill that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent.