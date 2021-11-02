Daylight saving time this week: Gaining 1 hour of sleep

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s almost time to gain one hour of sleep!
Daylight saving time ends this Sunday, November 7 at 2 a.m., at which time everyone will need to reset their clocks an hour back.
But if you’re planning to savor that extra hour of sleep, you can change your clocks before bed on Saturday.
The practice of “saving daylight” came to the United States in 1918 when Congress passed the Standard Time Act, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.
Hawaii and Arizona do not observe daylight saving time.