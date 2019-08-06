Dayton shooting victim died in his son’s arms

DAYTON, OHIO (CNN) — Dion Green had been working hard, and was looking to have some fun with his dad.

So he invited him out for a night on the town in the “Oregon” District in Dayton, Ohio.

His father, Derrick Fudge, jumped at the chance.

“All we do was fish, play cards and love animals. That’s what we do. He got a dog named Lucy Lu. If he didn’t have me he would’ve loved that dog more than anything in the world. I’m his only child,” Green said.

Green, his fiancé and his dad were hanging out on the street when he says he noticed a man wearing a mask walking nearby.

“He came around the corner, I heard two shots, pop pop, walked by me, I’m still thinking this is not real,” Green said.

Green says the gunman was 6 feet away from him when he heard the two shots.

“You heard the real, lot of gunshots, people start panicking, running and falling so I finally get down to the ground, we all got down and hear no more gunshots,” he said. “So I’m saying ‘get up,’ we’re about to leave so I’m holding my dad, talking to him, I’m like ‘come on let’s go,’ he’s not moving, he took a gasp for air.”

By now, Green realized this was a real shooting, so he bent down to check his father for gunshots.

“I didn’t see no blood on the body area. As soon as get closer on to him I grab him behind his head I see the blood just coming from both sides of his head, and I just lost it and I just grabbed onto my dad till somebody can pull me off but it was like, I didn’t want to be touched by nobody,” Green said.

Green held his dad until he died in his arms.

“I just kept saying ‘I love you, get up, get up, just get up.’ I mean, I don’t know what else to keep saying. Get up. Just taking little gasps of air and then he didn’t move anymore. And I just laid across his body and just laid on him.”

Just feet away, Green says was another woman, who he’s since come to believe is the shooter’s sister, after police questioned him about her and he saw her picture on the news.

She’d also been shot.

Green says he now feels terrible guilt for inviting his father along that night, knowing he’d be alive if he hadn’t.

“I think he protected me. I think he protected me, because there’s no way, this is how close we were to each other,” Green said.

Loving, caring and loyal to the end.

Fudge was just 57.

Nearby officers killed the shooter, 24-year-old Connor Betts, 30 seconds after he opened fire.

They’re still not sure what his motive was.

