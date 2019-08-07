Dayton, site of latest mass shooting, warily awaits Trump

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley’s stricken community is preparing for a visit from President Donald Trump, who in the wake of two mass shootings over the weekend has made calls for unity on the heels of his divisive political talk.

White House officials say Trump’s visits Wednesday to Texas and Ohio, where a combined 31 people were killed and dozens wounded in less than 24 hours, will be similar to those he’s paid to grieving communities in the past.

But Whaley, a Democrat, has made remarks questioning whether the visit will help, and expressed disappointment in the president’s aftermath remarks that included an erroneous reference to Toledo instead of Dayton.

Twenty-four-year-old Connor Betts opened fire in Dayton early Sunday, killing nine people including his sister, before officers fatally shot him.