Dead newborn found in Amazon site's restroom
PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix police say a newborn baby was found dead in a women's restroom inside an Amazon distribution center.
Sgt. Vince Lewis says the baby was found Wednesday evening and that Phoenix firefighters responded and confirmed that the baby was deceased.
Lewis says a death investigation is underway.
Amazon says in a statement it's working with police to support their investigation and calling the incident "terribly sad and tragic."
The massive distribution center on the city's southwest side is one of several Amazon sites in metro Phoenix.
The gender of the baby was not disclosed.
