Deadline approaching for free REAL ID upgrade

SACREMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — The deadline is nearing for California residents who have until Dec. 31 to upgrade to a REAL ID for free.

If you renewed your license or ID between March 2020 and July 2021, you are eligible for the free REAL ID upgrade that began in June.

California is not requiring its residents to have a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card.

However, to board all domestic flights or enter secure federal facilities, one must have a REAL ID present or a passport, according to the DMV.

To upgrade to a REAL ID for free, there is a three-step process listed on the state’s DMV website.