Deadline approaching for taxpayers who requested extensions to file

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Taxpayers who requested an extension to file their 2020 tax returns have until Oct. 15 to avoid a penalty for filing late, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

Some exemptions to the deadline include members of the military serving in an IRS-recognized ‘combat zone.’ They usually have 180 days after they leave the combat zone.

Residents in federally declared disaster areas have valid extensions past the Oct. 15 deadline, the IRS said. That includes victims of Hurricane Ida and the wildfires in Northern California.

For anyone who hasn’t filed a 2020 tax return, it is important to file their taxes before the deadline if they want to receive full stimulus payments.

The IRS said eligible taxpayers who filed their 2020 returns can receive missing stimulus payments up until the end of the year.

There is no penalty for not filing before the deadline if the taxpayer is due a refund, according to the agency. However, if the taxpayer owes money, it is important those individuals file to avoid late fee penalties and interest.

Taxpayers are encouraged to file electronically, which the IRS provides options to do so here.