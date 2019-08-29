Deaths from cars running red lights hit 10-year high: study

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Deaths from cars running red lights reached a 10-year high in 2017, according to a new study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

The number of people killed when someone blew a red light reached 939 in 2017, which is the last full year numbers were available, the study reports.

That was up 31% from 715 reported in 2009.

The fatalities in those collisions increased for five straight years in 2017.

The study factored deaths of those who were killed, including driver, passengers, people in another car, or people outside the car.

Why is this so?

AAA experts say one contributor may be that Americans are driving more.

Another is distracted driving, which has increased with the rise in popularity of smartphones.

According to the study, nearly 1 in 3 Americans said they had run a red light in the last 30 days.

