Defendant pleads guilty in Rudy Giuliani associates’ case

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE- In this Oct. 17, 2019 file photo, David Correia walks from federal court in New York. A change-of-plea hearing is set for Thursday, Oct. 29, 20210, for Correia, who is charged with conspiring with associates of Rudy Giuliani, one of President Donald Trump’s lawyers, to make illegal campaign contributions. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors have secured a guilty plea from a Florida businessman who hired one of President Donald Trump’s lawyers, Rudy Giuliani, to lend credibility to a company authorities say was operated fraudulently.

The plea by David Correia came Thursday to charges of making false statements to the Federal Election Commission and wire fraud conspiracy. It was made remotely before a Manhattan judge. The charges were part of a case against two men who worked with Giuliani to try to get Ukrainian officials to investigate the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

 Giuliani says he knew nothing about contributions.

