Defense expert says ex-Dallas cop shooting her neighbor ‘was appropriate’

DALLAS (AP/CNN Newsource) — While taking the stand during Amber Guyger’s trial, defense expert Craig Miller said Guyger’s actions were appropriate.

Miller, a former Dallas police chief, began by saying that he isn’t able to put himself in her position, but then justified the shooting.

“The actions of Amber Guyger are consistent with what I actually saw when working 75 officer-involved shootings, involving more than 100 officers, as well as my training around the country,” he said. “The force that she used when faced with the situation she was faced with was appropriate.”

Guyger, the 31-year-old former police officer, is accused of shooting her black neighbor in his own apartment.

The case has attracted intense national scrutiny for its strange circumstances and as one in a chain of shootings of black men by white police officers.

Guyger was off duty but still in uniform when she shot 26-year-old Botham Jean in his home.

She told investigators that after a 15-hour shift she parked on the fourth floor of her apartment complex’s garage — rather than the third floor, where she lived — and found the apartment’s door ajar.

The jury deciding the fate of Guyger heard around five minutes of testimony on day six of the trial before being sent home.