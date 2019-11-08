Delayed Valentine’s messages finally delivered 8 months later

(CNN) – If you got a surprising or alarming text message Wednesday, you aren’t alone!

In fact, more than 150,000 messages were sent that were originally intended for Valentine’s Day.

The glitch affected all major cellular carriers: AT&T, Spring, Verizon, and T-Mobile.

Dismayed consumers shared their experiences about receiving delayed messages on social media and Reddit.

Some said they received text messages from ex-boyfriends and ex-girlfriends that led to awkward conversations.

Others said the messages came from relatives or friends who have since passed away.

Some carriers blamed a third-party vendor.

Others blamed a maintenance update.

The 8-month-old messages suddenly going out affected both Apple and Android devices.

There’s been no comment yet from Google or Apple, but spokespeople for the carriers say it should not happen again.

