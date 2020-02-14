Delta CEO says passengers should ask permission to recline seat

FILE – This July 17, 2015, file photo shows the tails of four American Airlines passenger planes parked at Miami International Airport, in Miami. On Tuesday, March 14, 2017, American said it will offer free meals to everyone in economy on certain cross-country flights starting May 1, 2017. The decision at the world’s biggest airline […]

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — To recline or not to recline? The debate is taking the internet by storm after a video went viral of a man punching the back of a woman’s reclined airline seat.

Now the CEO of Delta Airlines Ed Bastian is chiming in and he apparently thinks the woman in the video is in the wrong.

Bastian said Friday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that he thinks passengers should ask permission before they recline their seats.

At first, Bastian said that customers have the right to recline but followed up by saying the proper thing to do is ask for permission before leaning your chair back.

“I think if someone knows there’s a tall person behind them and they want to recline their seat, I think the polite thing would be to make certain that it’s okay,” he said.

He also said he personally never reclines his seat and said he would never say anything if the person in front of him reclined their seat.

The viral video of a man repeatedly hitting the seat in front of him happened on an American Airlines flight.

A woman tweeted she was on a flight from New Orleans to Charlotte on Jan. 31 when a man, who appeared to be sitting in the last row and could not recline his own seat, asked her to put her seat back up while he ate off his tray table.

She said she obliged and then reclined again when he was done, which led to him hitting her seat.

