Delta extends middle seat blocks through 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Delta Air Lines on Wednesday announced it will continue to block middle seats through March 2021 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Delta said it is the only U.S. airline blocking middle seats for flights departing now through March 30, 2021, to “add confidence and reassurance for customers booking future travel plans.”

“We recognize some customers are still learning to live with this virus and desire extra space for their peace of mind. We are listening and will always take the appropriate steps to ensure our customers have complete confidence in their travel with us,” said Bill Lentsch, Chief Customer Experience Officer.

Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines announced last month it would begin selling middle seats on flights after Thanksgiving.