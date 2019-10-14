Dementia care workers accused of running fight club in living facility

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVO) — Three employees of an assisted living facility for dementia patients were arrested after police say they encouraged fighting between elderly residents.

Marilyn McKey, 32, Tonacia Tyson, 20, and Taneshia Jordan, 26, were charged with assaulting disabled persons, according to WGHP.

Police say they received reports of abuse at the Danby House assisted living facility on June 21st.

Investigators discovered that, in at least two incidents, the women encouraged residents to fight.

In one incident, McKey allegedly pushed a 73-year-old woman into her room while Tyson and Jordan recorded the abuse.

According to court documents, in a separate incident, a 73-year-old woman began to fight with a 70-year-old woman, while McKey, Tyson and Jordan recorded the fight and encouraged it.

No injuries were reported during the investigation.

McKey was charged with two counts of assault on an individual with a disability.

Tyson and Jordan were charged with one count each of assault on an individual with a disability.

The Danby House released a statement, saying: “Danby House has a zero-tolerance policy for the mistreatment of those in our care and as such, McKey, Tyson, and Jordan were terminated immediately in June when community management was alerted to this situation. Administrators have been working closely with the Winston-Salem Police Department throughout its investigation to ensure justice is served. Additional staff training and a more rigorous vetting process for all new and existing employees at Danby House has been implemented.

“Danby House has undergone leadership changes in recent months, and we look at situations like these as opportunities to improve upon the high standard of care we provide for our residents.”