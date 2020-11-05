Democrat Gary Peters wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Michigan

FLINT, MI – OCTOBER 31: Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) speaks during a drive-in campaign rally with former President Barack Obama and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at Northwestern High School on October 31, 2020 in Flint, Michigan. Biden is campaigning with Obama on Saturday in Michigan, a battleground state that President Donald Trump narrowly won in 2016. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Gary Peters has held onto his Senate seat in Michigan. He has defeated Republican challenger John James, a Black business executive and former combat veteran.

The 61-year-old Peters continued Democrats’ dominance of Senate elections in the presidential battleground state. Republicans, who have won just one Senate seat in Michigan since the 1970s, spent heavily to try to unseat Peters in one of their few pickup opportunities.

Peters is a low-key former congressman, state lawmaker, lottery commissioner and investment adviser who served in the Navy Reserve. He ran by emphasizing his bipartisan work and by criticizing James’ support for President Donald Trump.

Joe Biden won Michigan Wednesday, flipping a state that was key to President Trump’s 2016 victory and moving Biden within six electoral votes of winning the presidency.

This is a breaking news alert, check back for updates.

Latest Posts