Democratic congresswomen fire back to Trump’s attack on their patriotism

WASHINGTON (KRON) – Four Democratic congresswomen responded to President Trump’s attack on their patriotism in a language widely condemned as racist.

“These are people that in my opinion, hate our country. They hate our country. They hate it with a passion,” President Trump said.

“We don’t leave the things we love. And we love this country,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) New York said.

No question, it’s getting ugly in the Capitol.

The president tweeting over the weekend that the four should, quote, “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

“He’s launching a blatantly racist attack on four duly elected members of the United States House of Representatives, all of whom are women of color,” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D) Minnesota said.

“We cannot, we will not be silenced,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D) Massachusetts said.

Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Michigan’s Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar from Minnesota and Ayanna Pressley from Massachusetts respond to the president’s suggestion, if you don’t like it, you can leave.

Of the four women, only Omar was born outside the US.

“Telling them to ‘go back’ to their countries is one of the oldest and crudest tropes to malign nonwhite Americans,” Sen. Charles Schumer (D) New York said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeting, ‘Make America Great Again’ has always been about making America white again.

The president says he isn’t bothered that white nationalist groups have identified with his remarks.

“It doesn’t concern me because many people agree with me,” President Trump said.

Senator Lindsey Graham is one of them.

“We all know that AOC and this crowd are a bunch of Communists. They hate Israel and they hate this country,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R) South Carolina said.

“Weak minds and leaders challenge loyalty to our country in order to avoid challenging and debating the policies,” Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said.

“It is time for us to stop allowing this president to make a mockery of our constitution. It is time to impeach this president,” Rep. Omar said.

