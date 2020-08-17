Democratic National Convention 2020: How to watch, speaker schedule

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (KRON) – The Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday in Milwaukee.
Monday begins a week of speeches and virtual events, with the party nominating and celebrating their 2020 ticket – former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris.
The opening night theme is “We the People,” leaning in to an overall unity theme for the Democrats this week.
DNC speeches will be broadcast from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. PST Monday through Thursday, with nearly a dozen speakers scheduled each night.
How To Watch
You can watch on KRONon.TV as well as on Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube.
The DNC will be broadcast on all major television networks.
Speakers Schedule
Monday
- US Sen. Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota.
- US Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto from Nevada.
- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
- Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
- US Rep. Jim Clyburn from South Carolina.
- DNC Chairman and US Rep. Bennie Thompson from Mississippi.
- US Rep. Gwen Moore from Wisconsin.
- US Sen. Doug Jones from Alabama.
- US Sen. Bernie Sanders from Vermont
- Former First Lady Michelle Obama
Tuesday
- Keynote address (speaker TBA)
- Former acting US Attorney General Sally Yates
- US Sen. and Minority leader Chuck Schumer from New York
- Former US Secretary of State John Kerry
- US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York
- US Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester from Delaware
- Former US President Bill Clinton
- Former Second Lady Jill Biden
Wednesday
- US Sen. Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts
- US Rep. and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi
- Former First Lady and US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
- Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers
- New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham
- Former US Rep. Gabrielle Giffords
- US Sen. and Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris
- Former US President Barack Obama
Thursday
- US Sen. Cory Booker from New Jersey
- Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg
- California Governor Gavin Newsom
- Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
- US Sen. Tammy Baldwin from Wisconsin
- US Sen. Tammy Duckworth from Illinois
- US. Sen. Chris Coons from Delaware
- Former US presidential candidate Andrew Yang
- Former US Vice President and Presidential nominee Joe Biden
