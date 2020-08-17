Democratic National Convention 2020: How to watch, speaker schedule

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (KRON) – The Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday in Milwaukee.

Monday begins a week of speeches and virtual events, with the party nominating and celebrating their 2020 ticket – former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris.

The opening night theme is “We the People,” leaning in to an overall unity theme for the Democrats this week.

DNC speeches will be broadcast from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. PST Monday through Thursday, with nearly a dozen speakers scheduled each night.

How To Watch

You can watch on KRONon.TV as well as on Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube.

The DNC will be broadcast on all major television networks.

Speakers Schedule

Monday

US Sen. Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota.

US Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto from Nevada.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

US Rep. Jim Clyburn from South Carolina.

DNC Chairman and US Rep. Bennie Thompson from Mississippi.

US Rep. Gwen Moore from Wisconsin.

US Sen. Doug Jones from Alabama.

US Sen. Bernie Sanders from Vermont

Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Tuesday

Keynote address (speaker TBA)

Former acting US Attorney General Sally Yates

US Sen. and Minority leader Chuck Schumer from New York

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry

US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York

US Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester from Delaware

Former US President Bill Clinton

Former Second Lady Jill Biden

Wednesday

US Sen. Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts

US Rep. and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi

Former First Lady and US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham

Former US Rep. Gabrielle Giffords

US Sen. and Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris

Former US President Barack Obama

Thursday

US Sen. Cory Booker from New Jersey

Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg

California Governor Gavin Newsom

Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

US Sen. Tammy Baldwin from Wisconsin

US Sen. Tammy Duckworth from Illinois

US. Sen. Chris Coons from Delaware

Former US presidential candidate Andrew Yang

Former US Vice President and Presidential nominee Joe Biden

Latest Stories: