Dems battle over how to unify country post Trump

(CNN) — Senator Elizabeth Warren is attacking Joe Biden.

Biden is going after Pete Buttigieg.

And Buttigieg is taking a jab at Senator Warren.

But at the end of the day… who’s actually winning over voters to be the Democratic nominee?

It’s not just a fight for votes — but a fight for what the Democratic party stands for.

“If you can’t bring the country together we’re in real real real big trouble,” Biden said.

In the 2020 race, some Democrats are pitching themselves as healers.

“I am running to be the president who can do that — who can gather up those pieces and bring the American people together,” Buttigieg said.

While others present themselves as fighters.

“When I got into the race for president, I knew what I’d be fighting for,” Warren said. “I knew who I’d be fighting for.”

With just 52 days to go before voting starts candidates are in a fierce debate about what America will need in a post-Trump world.

“What we need to do right now is galvanize, not polarize,” Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg took a veiled jab today at Senator Elizabeth Warren.

“We will fight when we must fight,” he said. “But I will never allow us to get so wrapped up in the fighting that we start to think fighting is the point.”

Biden echoed that message, criticizing the progressive candidate’s approach on health care.

“But these guys are saying, no, no, my way or the highway,” he said.

Warren hit back in a major speech in New Hampshire and without naming them, targeted Biden.

“Unlike some candidates for the Democratic nomination, I’m not counting on Republican politicians having an epiphany,” she said.

And Buttigieg.

“We know that another calls the people who raise a quarter million dollars for him his ‘national investors circle,’ and he offers them regular phone calls and special access,” Warren said.

As Warren has stalled in the polls, she’s upped her criticism of her more moderate rivals.

“I’m not betting my agenda on the naive hope that if Democrats adopt Republican critiques of progressive policies or make vague calls for unity that somehow the wealthy and well-connected will stand down.”

Biden insists Warren is wrong.

Telling donors at a fundraiser last night that, “if we can’t unify the country you all ought to go home now, because nothing’s going to happen except by executive order.”