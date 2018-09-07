Dentist reprimanded for putting 8 crowns on 3-year-old's teeth
HARTFORD, CT (WCMH) -- - Some in a Connecticut community are upset that a dentist remains in practice after a troubling report from the state.
According to WFSB, in 2016, the dentist put eight crowns on a 3-year-old's teeth instead of the single crown requested by the mother.
Officials did a two-year investigation and concluded the work was unneeded and medically unsound.
Kids Dental Care in Terryville was open Thursday.
One of their dentists, Dr. Ammar Idlibi, was reprimanded by the state for violating the state's patient care guidelines.
In the report, the mother says she was never consulted, and other dentists found several of the little girl's teeth appeared to have no decay at all.
Idlibi was fined $10,000 and given 3-years probation which requires outside supervision.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
