Dentist reprimanded for putting 8 crowns on 3-year-old's teeth

Posted: Sep 07, 2018 01:27 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 07, 2018 02:35 PM PDT

HARTFORD, CT (WCMH) -- - Some in a Connecticut community are upset that a dentist remains in practice after a troubling report from the state.

According to WFSB, in 2016, the dentist put eight crowns on a 3-year-old's teeth instead of the single crown requested by the mother.

Officials did a two-year investigation and concluded the work was unneeded and medically unsound.
Kids Dental Care in Terryville was open Thursday.

One of their dentists, Dr. Ammar Idlibi, was reprimanded by the state for violating the state's patient care guidelines.

In the report, the mother says she was never consulted, and other dentists found several of the little girl's teeth appeared to have no decay at all.

Idlibi was fined $10,000 and given 3-years probation which requires outside supervision.

