Deployed dad surprises family for holidays

PEABODY, MA (CNN NEWSOURCE) – A military family in Massachusetts had a wish for Christmas to be together.

Their dad has been deployed overseas for seven long months.

Three-year-old Ilana and one-year-old Elora thought they were going to the North Shore Mall just to see Santa.

It didn’t start out very well but after a little nervousness, they got down to business.

When Santa asked Ilana what she wanted for Christmas, she said, ‘da-da.’

That Christmas wish was granted, as their father, Air Force Staff Sergeant Jose Fernandez magically appeared.

Sergeant Fernandez has been deployed in South Korea for the last seven months.

He got his Christmas wish as well.

“I’ve been gone a good amount for, like, holidays, Thanksgiving, things like that. For them being young. I want to be here as much as I can,” Fernandez said.

So it was an extra joyous family portrait with Santa.

“Being away from them has been extremely hard. I don’t really talk much about it. I just push through it, but seeing them again it’s a great feeling, but it’s like a bittersweet feeling because I have to leave again in a few weeks,” Fernandez said.

But until then…

“It’ll be a great Christmas. This is really all we needed, just to see each other, this is what’s important,” Sabrina Fernandez said.

“I’m blessed to be able to come home this year, so next year it might not be the same luck, but next year we hope to be together again,” Fernandez said.

Sergeant Fernandez will be home for about a month.