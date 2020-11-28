Deployed father surprises family on Thanksgiving

A military police commander returned from deployment and surprised his children on November 26, Thanksgiving Day, at their home in Coventry, Rhode Island.

Footage taken by Marie Potter shows her husband, Patrick Potter, surprising their three children.

“My husband was the commander of the 115th MP Company,” Potter wrote to Storyful on November 27.

“They left in January and returned yesterday. They were deployed to multiple locations in SE Asia.

The welcome home was a little different than usual because of the pandemic. So we decided to surprise the kids and not tell them.”



Latest Stories: