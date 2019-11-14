Deval Patrick announces 2020 presidential bid

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 22: Deval Patrick, recipient of the U.S. Senator John Heinz Award for Outstanding Public Service by an Elected or Appointed Official, speaks on stage at The Jefferson Awards Foundation 2017 DC National Ceremony at Capital Hilton on June 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for The Jefferson Awards Foundation)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick is making a late entry into the Democratic presidential race.

Patrick announced his bid Thursday in an online video.

Patrick made history as the first black governor of Massachusetts and has close ties to former President Barack Obama and his network of political advisers. But he faces significant fundraising and organizational hurdles less than three months before voting begins.

Patrick’s announcement comes as some Democrats worry about the strength of the party’s current field of contenders. Another Democrat – former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg – is also weighing a last-minute bid for the party’s nomination.