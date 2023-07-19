(KRON) — When Devin Haney recorded a unanimous decision win over Vasiliy Lomachenko in May, the fight ended in controversy as a number of people thought the two-time gold medalist from Ukraine won.

Include actor Tom Holland on that list.

“The general consensus is that he won, but it was given the other way,” the Spider-Man actor said in a now-viral social media clip. “(Lomachenko) is my favorite boxer.”

Haney, the undisputed lightweight champion and Oakland native, fired back in response to Holland’s comments saying he lost his most recent fight.

“I’ve always had a thing for Zendaya,” Haney tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

Zendaya is Holland’s girlfriend, and the boxer’s comments have gone viral on Twitter. As of Wednesday afternoon, Haney’s tweet has garnered over four million views.

Thousands of comments have come in response to the 24-year-old fighter’s tweet.

Last week, Haney was arrested in Los Angeles on a felony charge. He was released on bail and is due for a court hearing in August.