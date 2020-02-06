DHS bans New Yorkers from Global Entry, other programs over state law allowing undocumented immigrants to get driver’s licenses

NEW YORK CITY (CNN) – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is banning the people of New York from using programs to quickly get through airport security.

On Wednesday, the acting secretary of Homeland Security told Fox News that residents of New York will not be accepted into trusted traveler programs.

That includes programs like Global Entry, which allows low-risk travelers to get pre-approved by Customs and Border Protection to enter the U.S.

He blamed the move on New York’s recently-passed Green Light Law, which allows undocumented immigrants to get driver’s licenses and permits, but keeps their application information away from agencies like ICE.

Because of this, the DHS secretary said the department can no longer confirm if New York residents meet the requirements for the program.

