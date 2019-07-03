DHS warns of extreme overcrowding at border detention facilities

Corralled into rooms, surrounded by fencing, and standing room only in some areas.

You’re getting a new look at the inside of detention facilities on the U.S. southern border.

According to a new Department of Homeland Security Inspector General report, these photos were taken during unannounced inspections in early June.

The facilities are in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas.

The IG report warns that overcrowding and prolonged detentions at the facilities need to be addressed.

The report calls the issue “urgent” and conditions at the facilities “dangerous.”

Investigators found roughly 30% of the minors in the facilities were there more than 72 hours – that’s longer than legally allowed.

According to the report, some children under the age of 7 waited more than two weeks for transfers.